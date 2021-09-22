Dates, Location Set for 2022 Microtunneling Short Course

The 28th annual Microtunneling Short Course is heading to its new location of the Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona, April 27-29, 2022.

The event brings together the international microtunneling community for a three-day Microtunneling Short Course, featuring top-notch technical presentations from leading global experts covering everything from planning, design and construction.

The Scottsdale Stadium is coined as “Old Town’s Premier Event Destination and Home to the Giants’ Spring Training.” The Microtunneling Short Course will be held in the Scottsdale Stadium’s Fieldhouse. The annual Banquet Dinner will take place Friday, April 29, in the Scottsdale Stadium’s Banyan Room, featuring stunning views of the baseball fields and mountains. During the banquet the Microtunneling Achievement Awards will be announced. The event is one-of-a-kind in our industry that professionals from all aspects of the business – contractors, engineers, manufacturers, suppliers, and owners – all sit down together for an evening of networking and having a good time.

The first night of the course, April 27, attendees are invited to attend a networking tabletop event at the Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town, the host hotel for the event.

The Microtunneling Short Course is presented by course directors Tim Coss, Microtunneling, Inc., and Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir Engineering, in conjunction with Benjamin Media.

Registration is now open for the course and attendees can save $100 by registering before February 15, 2022. For more information about the course, visit: www.microtunnelingshortcourse.com or contact Kelly Dadich at kdadich@benjaminmedia.com or phone: 234-380-3030.

