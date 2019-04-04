Dates Set for 2019 Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, the longest-running and most-attended course of its kind, marks its 12th year in 2019. The 2019 course returns to the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado, Sept. 9-11, 2019, where leading tunnel practitioners from around the world will come together to present real-world solutions for real-world problems.

At the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, attendees will learn about every aspect of tunneling from planning and design to construction and management. Recent technological developments and innovative solutions to challenging tunneling projects with significant case histories will also be presented. This course is designed for people new to the market, as well as industry veterans.

/**** Advertisment ****/

“This is a fantastic course to learn the basics of tunneling and some of the more advanced techniques of tunneling,” said Gregg Sherry, Principal, Brierley Associates and frequent speaker. “If you want to learn anything about tunneling, this is the course to attend.”

Attendees of this course receive valuable networking opportunities and a chance to discuss specific projects one-on-one with world-leading experts. The annual Tunneling Awards Reception provides one such night where the annual Tunnel Achievement Award is formally presented. To date, there have been over 1,100 people that have attended since the first course.

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is organized by Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, and Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., in conjunction with TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine/Benjamin Media Inc.

For more information, visit http://tunnelingshortcourse.com/. For program and technical questions, contact Levent Ozdemir at lozdemir1977@aol.com or 303-999-1390. For more information on sponsoring at the course contact Brittany Cline at bcline@benjaminmedia.com or call 330-315-2150.