Dates Set for the 27th Annual Microtunneling Short Course in 2020

The 27th annual Microtunneling Short Course is again heading to the University of Colorado Boulder Feb. 3-6, 2020, making its way toward another quarter century of success.

The event brings together the international microtunneling community and kicks off on Feb. 3 with a one-day Pilot Tube Seminar, followed by the three-day Microtunneling Short Course Feb 4-6, featuring top-notch technical presentations from leading global experts covering everything from planning, design and construction.

Since its formation in 1993, the Microtunneling Short Course has hosted more than 3,500 participants from six continents, representing over 40 countries. Due to the collaborative and interactive nature in which Q&A is encouraged and discussion spilling over into breaks and meals, the course is beneficial to those new to microtunneling and seasoned professionals.

The venue is the stunning Byron R. White Club at Folsom Field with the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop. Of course, Boulder is an attraction in its own right, with restaurants and craft breweries along the Pearl Street Mall, its outdoor adventure spirit and weekend getaways to Breckenridge or Vail.

The Boulder Marriott will be the site of the annual Banquet Dinner on Feb. 6, at which the annual Microtunneling Achievement Awards are announced. The event is one-of-a-kind in our industry that professionals from all aspects of the business – contractors, engineers, manufacturers, suppliers and owners – all sit down together for an evening of networking and having a good time. The evening features a keynote speaker and various other awards, including the annual scholarship program in partnership with the Office of Veterans Services at the University of Colorado Boulder.

In conjunction with the Microtunneling Short Course, the North American Microtunneling Association (NAMA) will hosts its annual meeting Feb. 5 from 5-7 p.m. in which the leading contractors discuss how they can better the industry.

Some of our early course sponsors include AECOM, Akkerman, Bradshaw Construction, Brierley Associates, Down2Earth, HOBAS Pipe USA, Jackcontrol, Logan Clay and Trinity Pipe. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Brittany Cline at bcline@benjaminmedia.com.

Attendees are also invited to join Akkerman, the main event sponsor, at the 7th Annual Networking reception on Feb. 5 from 6-9 p.m. at the Boulder Marriott Montrachet Ballroom. This complimentary event is an opportunity to exchange ideas with industry colleagues outside of the classroom setting.

The Microtunneling Short Course is presented by course directors Tim Coss, Microtunneling, Inc., and Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir Engineering, as well as Trenchless Technology/Benjamin Media. For more information and to register, visit: www.microtunnelingshortcourse.com.

