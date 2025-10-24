STUVA-Expo & STUVA Conference 2025 Set for Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany, will be the meeting place of the international tunneling industry from November 25-27, 2025 as it plays host to STUVA-Expo and STUVA Conference. More than 180 exhibitors, over 7,000 m² of exhibition space, and around 4,300 participants from more than 20 countries expected.
The conference offers practical insights into all aspects of underground construction, including:
- New technologies and innovations
- Planning, construction & maintenance of tunnels and infrastructure projects
- Cost efficiency and sustainable project delivery
- Safety aspects during construction and operation
- Contract and procurement issues from tender to project handover
Schedule:
- Day 1 & 2 – A compact series of expert presentations by renowned speakers from around the world
- Day 3 – Exclusive site visits to major construction projects and facilities in Hamburg and the surrounding region
STUVA Expo – The International Trade Fair
Since 1997, the STUVA Conference has been accompanied by the STUVA Expo – now the world’s largest industry platform for tunneling and infrastructure construction. Here, manufacturers, service providers, planners, construction companies, and clients come together.