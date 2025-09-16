UCA Seeking Awards Nominations

By TBM Staff

The UCA of SME is accepting nominations for its prestigious awards. UCA awards shine the spotlight on leaders, innovators and excellence in the tunneling and underground construction field.

These awards and their recipients represent the highest levels of commitment and expertise that symbolize the vitality of UCA as a professional society. Awards are presented in the following categories:

UCA Lifetime Achievement Award

Muddy Boots Award

Outstanding Educator Award

UCA Person of the Year Award

Project of the Year

Technical Innovation of the Year

UCA Young Member Award

The nomination period closes on October 31, 2025. Review awards, guidelines and submit your nomination via this link.

RELATED: U.S. Tunneling Professionals Convene in Dallas at RETC 2025