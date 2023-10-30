\ DBIA's Washington Inducted into National Academy of Construction

By TBM Staff

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) announced Executive Director and CEO Lisa Washington, CAE, has been inducted into the National Academy of Construction (NAC). This achievement not only celebrates her outstanding contributions but also recognizes her unique journey. As a Black woman in a traditionally male-dominated field and a leader from a non-construction background, induction to NAC is a testimony to Washington’s extraordinary leadership and innovation in the engineering, design and construction (AEC) industry.

Membership in the National Academy of Construction is a distinction extended solely through invitation by current members. NAC is a distinguished institution that has, over the years, elected a selective group of professionals who have made significant and lasting impacts in various aspects of the construction industry. These include technology, alternative contracting, project delivery procedures, safety, workforce development, communication methods and much more.

Keith R. Molenaar, Ph.D., FDBIA, Interim Dean at the College of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Colorado at Boulder, commended Washington’s influence on the industry. He said, “As the leader of one of the most impactful professional associations in the engineering, design and construction industry for more than 19 years, she has truly transformed the industry.”

Washington’s induction carries the tagline “transformational leader in the design-build sector with strong collaborative efforts to standardize best practices across the industry and creator of training workshops nationwide.” Her dedication to standardizing best practices and promoting collaboration has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Washington played a pivotal role in DBIA’s revitalization. She assembled a remarkable team, expanded the membership and substantially increased DBIA’s operating budget from $3 million to $10.5 million. Her journey to DBIA ED/CEO was marked by a transformative vision.

With over 25 years of association management experience, Washington has served in executive positions with other notable organizations. Her unique expertise and dedication have made her a sought-after voice in national and trade publications, including The New York Times, Construction in Focus and ENR