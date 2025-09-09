WSP to Design Eglinton Crosstown West Extension Stations, Rails and Systems

By TBM Staff

WSP in Canada (WSP) has been named as the Primary Lead Designer for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension Stations, Rail and Systems (ECWE SRS) contract.

The 9.2-kilometre extension of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will run from Mount Dennis Station to Renforth Drive. The contract includes the construction of one at-grade, two elevated and four underground stations, track construction, electrification, communication, signaling and train control systems, and tunnel and elevated guideway fit out and tunnel ventilation. The project is being developed as a progressive design-build.

“The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension is a vital east-west transit connector for Toronto, one that will significantly reduce commuting times for people throughout the city. We are proud to be part of a project that, once complete, will make it easier for thousands of people in the Greater Toronto Area get to the places and people they value most,” said Corina Moore, Executive Vice President, Transportation and Infrastructure, WSP in Canada.

WSP will lead the design as part of the Trillium Rail Partners (TRP) consortium. The consortium also includes primary construction team members Amico Major Projects Inc., Alberici Constructors, Ltd. and Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc. The SRS contract is one of four that will complete the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension. The three additional contracts relate to advanced tunneling and elevated guideway work necessary in sections of the line.

“The project represents an important step forward in the expansion of efficient, low-emission transit services in the Greater Toronto Area. For our team, this represents another opportunity to demonstrate our experience and expertise in the delivery of high-quality transportation solutions in Canada, and especially, the City of Toronto,” said Jennifer Verellen, Senior Vice-President, Transportation Systems, WSP in Canada.

To learn more about the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, visit: metrolinx.com/EglintonWest

