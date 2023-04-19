Delve Underground Announces Office Relocation in Melbourne

Delve Underground announced that it has relocated its office in Melbourne to Level 15, 385 Bourke Street. The office is located on the 15th floor of the UniSuper building in Melbourne’s Central Business District.

“We are extremely excited to relocate to our new office space in Melbourne,” said Andy Owen, Principal at Delve Underground. “The move represents our continued commitment to serving our Victoria clients at the highest levels. We designed the space with collaboration in mind and look forward to welcoming everyone to our new address.”

Delve Underground’s history in Australia goes back to the 1950s with founder Don Jacobs’ work on the landmark Snowy Mountains Scheme. Since that time, they have worked on some of Australia’s most high-profile projects including the Melbourne Underground Rail Loop, Melbourne City Link, M5 East Motorway, Northern Sewerage Project, and Brisbane Airport Link. The firm opened its first permanent office in Melbourne in 2007.