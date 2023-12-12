Delve Underground Announces Office Relocation in Walnut Creek, California

By TBM Staff

Delve Underground announced that it has relocated its office in Walnut Creek. The new address is 2999 Oak Road, Suite 710, Walnut Creek, CA 94597, conveniently positioned just one block from the Pleasant Hill BART Station.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new office space in Walnut Creek,” said Rachel Martin, Delve Underground California Regional Manager. “The new space is a dynamic hub, designed to inspire collaboration and innovation. With ample space for our growing team, we are redefining the way we work together and support our clients.”

Delve Underground has six offices in California including Walnut Creek, San Francisco, Sacramento, Pasadena, San Diego, and Irvine. The firm is currently working on multiple high-profile projects in this region including the Orinda Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project, Folsom Area Stormwater Improvement Project, and LA Metro Purple Line Extension Section 2.