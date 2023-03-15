Delve Underground Appoints Mun Leong Vice President

Delve Underground announced the appointment of Mun Leong to Vice President. Mun has 24 years of experience in all aspects of construction management work, primarily for tunnels and shafts, including tunnel boring machines and sequential excavation methods, for both water and transit applications. His experience is on both contractor- and client-side teams and also includes project controls and claims work.

“Mun’s appointment to Vice President represents the next step in Delve Underground’s commitment to our construction management practice,” said Sarah Wilson, Principal and Construction Management Practice Lead at Delve Underground. “We are very fortunate to have his wealth of expertise and leadership skills and look forward to his contributions in this expanded role.”

As Vice President, Mun will be providing local leadership for Delve Underground’s construction management teams in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, and helping them to provide responsive, collaborative support to our clients. Current construction management projects in this region include the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel and North Mercer Island Interceptor and Enatai Interceptor Upgrade Project.