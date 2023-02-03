Delve Underground Welcomes Western US Business Development Director

Delve Underground announced that Andrés Trauttmansdorff-Weinsberg has joined the company as the Western US Business Development Director. With over 20 years of experience, Trauttmansdorff-Weinsberg has successfully led the strategic growth of new geographies and markets, both domestically and overseas. He brings a wide range of infrastructure project delivery method experience from his prior employment with heavy civil contractors and P3 project developers. His addition supports the firm’s strategy to expand its share of the Western US underground and heavy civil market.

“Andrés is an excellent addition to the Delve Underground business development team,” said John Kaplin, Delve Underground California Regional Manager. “He has a strong background in positioning for and capturing infrastructure projects and programs. His solid understanding of this industry promises to help Delve Underground more effectively address business objectives in the Western US region.”

Delve Underground has six offices in the Western US including San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Pasadena, San Diego, Portland, and Seattle. The firm is currently working on multiple high-profile projects in this region including the LA Metro Purple Line Extension Section 2, Ship Canal Water Quality Improvement Project, and San Francisco Downtown Rail Extension Project.

Delve Underground is a leader in heavy civil engineering, serving the transportation, water, wastewater, and energy industries. Specializing in tunnel design, we provide innovative solutions to the most challenging underground problems. We offer comprehensive design, construction management, and dispute resolution capabilities. Our expertise includes civil, structural, and geotechnical engineering. Founded in 1954 as Jacobs Associates, Delve Underground is an employee-owned firm with 21 offices and 350 team members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.