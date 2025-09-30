TERRATEC Completes Flood Mitigation Tunnel Project in Chiang Mai

By TBM Staff

TERRATEC announced the successful completion of tunneling works for the Chiang Mai Flood Mitigation Project (Phase 2) in northern Thailand. The project, commissioned by the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, was finalized in early 2025, marking the delivery of a key underground infrastructure system for the region.

This achievement is particularly significant as tunneling projects of this scale are less common outside Bangkok, highlighting TERRATEC’s capability to deliver advanced underground solutions in regional centers across Thailand.

The works centered on the construction of a 2.60-m diameter, 256-m long drainage tunnel, designed to integrate with Chiang Mai’s existing stormwater network. In addition to the tunnel drive, the scope included launching and reception shafts, steel pipe connections, HDPE pipeline installation, hydraulic structures, and surface drainage channels.

The tunnel was excavated using a TERRATEC Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), with reinforced concrete Universal Tunnel Segments forming the lining. Each ring was engineered for both straight and curved alignments, ensuring durability and precision throughout the drive. Rigorous settlement monitoring confirmed ground stability during operations.

The project was delivered by Summit Grade Ltd., Part. (Sam Prasit) in joint effort with SCG 1995 Co., Ltd., acting as subcontractor. Both companies worked under the supervision of Panya Consultant Co., Ltd., with TERRATEC providing technical expertise and equipment support.

With its completion, the Chiang Mai Flood Mitigation Tunnel strengthens the city’s resilience against flooding, safeguards urban communities, and demonstrates TERRATEC’s reputation for dependable performance in challenging ground conditions across Thailand.

