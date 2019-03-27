Dempf Joins McMillen Jacobs

R. Mark Dempf, PE, ENV SP has joined McMillen Jacobs as a Principal and Vice President in the Construction Management practice based in the New York office. In this role, Dempf will be supporting existing tunnel and underground design and construction projects and participating in new project pursuits, including projects for existing clients such as NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) and NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), as well as new clients including NYC Economic Development Corporation (EDC), The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Passaic Valley Sewer Commission, and other water and sewer utilities in the New York metropolitan area.

Dempf is a licensed Professional Engineer in New York and Vermont with 33 years of experience in infrastructure/utility master planning, design, and construction activities. He earned his BSCE from the University of Vermont. Most of his recent experience has come with critical infrastructure resiliency, including university campuses, cities and towns, or other municipal utility construction and master planning. These projects have included stormwater, sanitary sewer, potable water, electric, and gas facilities. Dempf has been involved with more than $400 million of construction work. As his initial assignment at McMillen Jacobs, Dempf is serving as project executive for the resident engineering and inspection of trenchless installation of gas and water utilities for projects at Randall’s Island and City Island for NYC DDC.

Dempf began his career at Vollmer Associates in New York City as a project engineer in 1985. By 2005, he had risen through the ranks at Vollmer and joined the partnership. Vollmer was acquired in 2007 by Stantec. Prior to joining McMillen Jacobs, Dempf was Stantec’s Tri-State Director of Construction Services, where he grew a water and construction group and managed NYC DDC design and construction contracts.

Dempf’s recent favorite project is the analysis of the construction wastewater treatment system at the Delaware Aqueduct as part of the Rondout-West Branch Bypass Tunnel project, which he worked on previously as a subconsultant to McMillen Jacobs. He is proud to have worked on one of the largest water projects currently under construction for the NYC DEP, which will bring about 890 million gallons of water daily to about 8.2 million residents of the city from more than 90 miles away in the Catskill/Delaware watershed area of Upstate New York.

Dempf is a member of numerous professional organizations including New York Water Environment Association, American Water Works Association, New York State Society of Professional Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, Construction Management Association of America, National Society of Professional Engineers, Water Environment Federation, and American Public Works Association.

