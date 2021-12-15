DFI Accepting Abstracts for 47th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations

Abstracts are being accepted until January 14 for original technical papers and panel sessions for the DFI’s 47th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations (#DFI47), being held October 4-7, 2022, in National Harbor, Maryland.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The annual conference theme is Leading With Purpose. This conference will highlight the hard work, leadership, passion, connections, technologies and professionalism that drive the deep foundations industry worldwide. All accepted papers will be published in the conference proceedings and select papers will be presented orally by the author during the technical sessions. Proposals for panel sessions are encouraged. Please describe the panel topic and list the proposed speakers in the abstract. Paper format guidelines are available at www.dfi.org/Annual2022.

Abstracts are also being accepted through January 14 for the DFI Educational Trust 2022 Young Professor Paper Competition and the Student Paper Competition. The winning authors are invited to attend DFI47, to present their paper. The individual contest winners receive free conference registration, two nights of lodging and a $1,000 stipend for travel expenses. DFI also offers the winner and first runner-up access to a library of up to 20 DFI publications and a complimentary two-year DFI Individual Membership. Winning papers will be considered for publication in the DFI Journal.