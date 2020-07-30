DFI Announces New Chair of Project Information Management Systems Committee

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) announced that Jamey Rosen, P.Geo., a senior principal geoscientist at Geosyntec Consultants, is the new chair of its Project Information Management Systems Committee (PIMS). Rosen succeeds Massimo Mucci, director of R&D at Bencor Global, a Keller Company.

Rosen has more than 20 years of experience focused on the management, visualization, modeling and analysis of construction, geotechnical and environmental data using database and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) technology. He is an industry leader in the design and implementation of Information Management Systems for deep foundations construction projects and has been the data manager of record on seepage barrier installations at the Wolf Creek, Center Hill and Bolivar Dams among others. He is the lead developer of several web-based data management systems for the engineering and infrastructure industries, including the PipelineTracker, WallTracker, GroutTracker and DredgeIMS GIS systems. Rosen has degrees in geology and environmental hydrogeology from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

The PIMS Committee was formed in 2018 in response to a trend in the industry towards digitalization of data and the increase in use of data management and geospatial tools including Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Building Information Management (BIM).

The committee’s mandate is to collect and track trends in owner specifications, methods and technologies that feature information management applications applied to deep foundation projects. One of the committee’s first projects was the publication of a white paper titled, Project Information Management Systems in the Deep Foundations Industry.

