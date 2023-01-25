DFI Announces New Co-chairs of Driven Pile Committee

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) announced that Gregory A. Canivan, P.E., and Seth Hamblin, P.E., have been named co-chairs of DFI’s Driven Pile Committee. They take the helm from Pollyanna Cunningham of ICE – International Construction Equipment, Inc.

Canivan is a technical principal with S&ME, Inc. (S&ME) in Charleston, South Carolina. He has spent the past 28 years practicing geotechnical engineering, and many of his larger projects include structures on deep foundations or ground improvement. In addition to assisting with design of deep foundations, he has managed S&ME’s deep foundation testing group for over two decades. A graduate of Clemson University, Canivan is on the Board of Directors of the Pile Driving Contractors Association (PDCA) and is a past president and an at-large board member of the PDCA South Carolina Chapter, and an active member in DFI’s Testing and Evaluation, Driven Pile and Drilled Shaft committees.

Hamblin is a principal at Geosciences Testing and Research, Inc. (GTR) in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, managing the execution of various geotechnical engineering projects with a focus on the design and construction of deep foundations, geotechnical and structural instrumentation, and support of excavation systems. He has more than 18 years of experience in the geotechnical consulting field. He is on the Board of Directors for the Rhode Island Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and is a member of the DFI Testing and Evaluation Committee. He holds a B.S. in civil engineering from Tufts University and is registered professional engineer in five New England States and New York State.

The Driven Pile Committee is a group of professionals that support the use of driven pile foundations. The committee is responsible for driven pile workshops, educational programing and webinars. The professionals have collaborated to produce the Inspector’s Guide to Driven Foundation Piling, driven foundation piling catalogs and driven sheet piling resources. Currently, this group is producing a vibration study database to support the use and benefit of vibratory pile drivers in deep foundation work, an electronic library supporting cost savings in driven pile foundations and mid-sized diameter pipe plugging study.

RELATED: DFI Educational Trust Awards 15 Scholarships