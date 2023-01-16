DFI Educational Trust Awards 15 Scholarships

Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, recently awarded 15 scholarships totaling $50,000 to students pursuing careers in civil and geotechnical engineering.

The DFI Educational Trust manages 19 scholarship programs funded by endowments, donations and fundraising events. Since 2006, the Trust has awarded $1.9 million in scholarships to at least 500 students studying at colleges and universities across the United States and the Province of Ontario, Canada.

Following are the recent scholarship recipients.

LANGAN Engineering & Environmental Services Legacy Scholarship Fund ($5,000 each)

Daniel Goldstein Fridman, graduate student, is the recipient of the Bernard F. Langan Scholarship at Purdue University.

Meg Fernandez, junior, received the Donald J. Murphy Memorial Scholarship at NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

Elliot Molina, graduate student, received the Donald J. Murphy Memorial Scholarship at NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

Matias Frediani, graduate student, was awarded the George P. Kelley Memorial Scholarship at Drexel University.

Manuel Fine Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund ($4,000 each)

James Wagner, senior, University of Toronto

Reid Brackenbury, junior, Western University, Ontario

Dylan Neves, senior, Queen’s University, Ontario

Penn State Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Matthew Hallisey, senior

Negein Immen, freshman

Roger Newman, junior

University of Pittsburgh Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Sophia Edwards, sophmore

Adara Getsy, senior

Jake Graff, junior

Charles J. Berkel Memorial Scholarship ($1,500 each)

Shenoah Williams, junior, NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Jane Truong, senior, Drexel University

Donations to the DFI Educational Trust scholarship funds can be made online here.