DFI Educational Trust Accepting Scholarship Applications

By TBM Staff

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, is accepting applications from undergraduate and graduate civil engineering students for several scholarships being awarded this fall. The applications are all online and are open now. The deadline to apply for all scholarships listed below is October 31, 2023.

The available DFI Educational Trust scholarships are:

University of Pittsburgh Civil Engineering Scholarship: Available to University of Pittsburgh students only. Three awards of $2,500 each. For information and to apply go to University of Pittsburgh Scholarship Application

Penn State University Civil Engineering Scholarship: Available to Penn State University students only. Three awards of $2,500 each. For information and to apply go to Penn State University Scholarship Application

LANGAN/George P. Kelley Memorial Scholarship: Available to Drexel University students only. One award of $6,250. For information and to apply go to George P. Kelley Scholarship Application

Manuel Fine Civil Engineering Scholarship. Available to students attending colleges and universities in the Province of Ontario only. Two awards of $2,500 each. For information and to apply go to Manuel Fine Scholarship Application

“The Trust is focused on recognizing the best and brightest students who will be the next generation of designers, contractors and equipment manufacturers,” says Rudy Frizzi, chair of the DFI Educational Trust and a past president of DFI. “Since inception, the Trust has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to over 500 recipients at colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada. We ask DFI members and industry professionals to encourage students they know to apply for these scholarships.”