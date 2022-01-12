DFI Educational Trust Awards Civil Engineering Scholarships

Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, recently awarded scholarships from the Stanley Merjan City College of New York (CCNY) Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund and the George J. Tamaro Manhattan College Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund.

Three CCNY students each received $5,000 awards from the Stanley Merjan City College of New York Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund. The fund was established in 2010 and is named for the late Stanley Merjan, an inspiration and mentor to young engineers throughout the construction industry, and a graduate of CCNY. The students also received free DFI student membership.

Nicholas Gorton is a senior civil engineering student specializing in structures. He is an active member and leader in his school community, participating in clubs such as Engineers Without Borders, the American Society of Civil Engineers and LAESA-SHPE.

Tian Hua Liao is a senior majoring in civil engineering with a structural and construction engineering concentration. He aspires to become a professional engineer and interned at the Structural Division of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as a structural intern in the summer of 2021.

Jose Wu is a senior majoring in civil engineering with a concentration in structural engineering. Through his internships, he has been able to work with steel and concrete structures, foundations components and support of exaction drawings.

Five Manhattan College students each received $3,000 awards from the George J. Tamaro Manhattan College Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is named for George J. Tamaro, the first-ever DFI Legends-Engineer Award recipient and a graduate of Manhattan College. The students also received free DFI student membership. The recipients are seniors Rinelle Alleyne, Chris Charvet, Joseph Dinotte, Momainul Islam and Pelle Nogueira.

The DFI TruEducationalst manages 20 scholarship programs funded by endowments, donations and fundraising events. Since 2006, the Trust has awarded $1.4 million in scholarships to more than 400 students studying at colleges and universities across the United States and the Province of Ontario, Canada.

Typically, these students are recognized at the DFI Educational Trust gala dinner in November, which was canceled due to COVID. Support for ongoing scholarships is appreciated. Donations to the DFI Educational Trust scholarship funds can be made online at www.dfitrust.org.