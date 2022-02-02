 
DFI Educational Trust Awards Nine Student Scholarships

Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, recently awarded nine scholarships to students pursuing careers in civil and geotechnical engineering.

The DFI Educational Trust manages 19 scholarship programs funded by endowments, donations and fundraising events. Since 2006, the Trust has awarded $1.25 million in scholarships to more than 400 students studying at colleges and universities across the United States and the Province of Ontario, Canada.

Following are the recent scholarship recipients.

LANGAN Engineering & Environmental Services Legacy Scholarship Fund ($5,000 each)

  • Mustafa Kilic, graduate student, is the recipient of the Bernard F. Langan Scholarship at Purdue University.
  • Janice Su, junior, received the Donald J. Murphy Memorial Scholarship at NYU Tandon School of Engineering.
  • Cassandra Price, junior, was awarded the George P. Kelley Memorial Scholarship at Drexel University

Manuel Fine Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund ($3,500 each)

  • Hamed Behzadipour, graduate student, Western University, Ontario
  • Samuel Sherlock, graduate student, Queen’s University, Ontario

Penn State Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

  • Te Pei, graduate student
  • Brent Wist, graduate student

University of Pittsburgh Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

  • Morgan Berger, graduate student
  • Melina Hudson, senior

Donations to the DFI Educational Trust scholarship funds can be made online here.

