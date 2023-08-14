\ DFI Educational Trust Awards Scholarship Funds to 32 Students

By TBM Staff

The DFI Educational Trust awarded $102,000 in scholarships this spring to 32 exceptional students preparing for a career in the civil engineering and construction management fields. More scholarships will be awarded in the fall, thanks to the generosity of many donors and fundraising event participants and sponsors.

“Since inception, the Trust has awarded almost $2 million in scholarships and grants to more than 500 recipients at nearly 85 educational institutions,” says Rudy Frizzi of LANGAN and chair of the DFI Educational Trust. “The high rate at which scholarship applicants and awardees enter, stay and advance in the industry speaks volumes to the Trust’s positive impact.”

The awards were provided from the following DFI Educational Trust Scholarship funds:

Charles J. Berkel Memorial Scholarship Fund (BERKEL)

DFI Educational Trust General Scholarship Fund (GENERAL)

Francis Gularte Scholarship Fund (GULARTE)

Clyde N. Baker, Jr. Foundation Engineering Scholarship Fund (BAKER)

Thomas Wysockey Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund (WYSOCKEY)

John O’Malley Scholarship Fund (O’MALLEY)

Fred H. Kulhawy Memorial Scholarship Fund (KULHAWY)

Goble Rausche Likins Scholarship Fund (GRL)

Terracon Consultants Scholarship Fund (TERRACON)

Michael L. Condon Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund (CONDON)

Following are the recent scholarship recipients:

Cesar Bedolla-Hurtado, graduate student at Washington State University, awarded a total of $2,000 from O’MALLEY

Caroline Bessette, graduate student at University of Colorado Boulder, awarded $2,000 from TERRACON

Melissa Colella, senior at Stevens Institute of Technology, awarded $5,000 from BERKEL

Alanna Dedenbach, sophomore at Lawrence Technological University, awarded $2,000 from BERKEL

Jonah Dundas, senior at Brigham Young University, awarded a total of $7,500 from GRL and GULARTE

Hossein Emami Ahari, graduate student at Iowa State University, awarded $2,000 from GENERAL

Julie Garry, junior at Stevens Institute of Technology, awarded $2,000 from BERKEL

Karina Gaspar-Guerrero, senior at New Jersey Institute of Technology, awarded $2,000 from BERKEL

Shane Gupton, junior at Ball State University, awarded $2,000 from BERKEL

Matthew Hallissey, graduate student at Penn State University, awarded a total of $3,000 from GULARTE and GENERAL

Abedalqad Idries, graduate student at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, awarded a total of $3,000 from O’MALLEY and GENERAL

Veronica Kiuna, graduate student at Iowa State University, awarded $2,000 from GENERAL

Tyler Kleinsasser, graduate student at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, awarded $2,000 from GENERAL

Timothy Kohany, graduate student at Manhattan College, awarded $2,000 from GENERAL

Bernardo Larios, junior at California State University Long Beach, awarded a total of $3,000 from BERKEL and KULHAWY

Khac Le, graduate student at California Polytechnic State University-Pomona, awarded $4,000 from CONDON

Emily Leane, freshman at Santa Clara University, awarded $4,000 from CONDON

Nancy Lu, senior at California Polytechnic State University-Pomona, awarded a total of $6,000 from CONDON and GENERAL

Gisela Luna Reyes, freshman at Hofstra University, awarded $2,000 from BERKEL

Nicole Mallari, senior at Rutgers University, awarded $2,000 from BERKEL

Claire Myers, junior at University of Cincinnati, awarded $2,000 from BERKEL

Kristo Nasto, senior at Rochester Institute of Technology, awarded $5,000 from BAKER

Roger Newman, junior at Pennsylvania State University, awarded $2,000 from BERKEL

Henry Noha, junior at Texas A&M University, awarded $5,000 from BERKEL

Jorge Orozco Herrera, graduate student at University of Central Florida, awarded $5,000 from WYSOCKEY

Rupsa Roy, graduate student at Iowa State University, awarded $5,000 from WYSOCKEY

Morgan Sanger, graduate student at University of Washington, awarded $5,000 from WYSOCKEY

Jerome Sfeir, graduate student at Texas A&M University, awarded $2,000 from GENERAL

Margaret Tolan, graduate student at Manhattan College, awarded $2,000 from GENERAL

Zachary Vernon, junior at Washington State University, awarded $5,000 from BERKEL

Victoria Walker, junior at Buffalo-State University of NY, awarded $2,000 from BERKEL

Yuanjing Zou, graduate student at University of Massachusetts Amherst, awarded $2,500 from GRL

To support students who may be your future employees, consider donating to one of the DFI Educational Trust scholarship funds at www.dfitrust.org/donate.