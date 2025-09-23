DFI Educational Trust Awards Scholarship Funds to Students

By TBM Staff

The DFI Educational Trust awarded scholarships this spring to exceptional students preparing for a career in the civil engineering and construction fields. More scholarships will be awarded in the fall, thanks to the generosity of many donors and fundraising event participants and sponsors.

Since 2006, the Trust has awarded $2.4 million in scholarships and grants to more than 600 individuals. The high rate at which scholarship applicants and awardees enter, stay and advance in the industry speaks volumes to the Trust’s positive impact.

At Large Scholarships were provided from the following DFI Educational Trust Scholarship funds:

Clyde N. Baker, Jr. Foundation Engineering Scholarship Fund (BAKER)

Charles J. Berkel Memorial Scholarship Fund (BERKEL)

DFI Educational Trust General Scholarship Fund (GENERAL)

Francis Gularte Scholarship Fund (GULARTE)

Fred H. Kulhawy Memorial Scholarship Fund (KULHAWY)

John O’Malley Scholarship Fund (O’MALLEY)

Terracon Consultants Scholarship Fund (TERRACON)

Thomas Wysockey Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund (WYSOCKEY)

Following are the recipients:

Shamontee Aziz, Ph.D. student, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, awarded a total of $3,000 from GENERAL

Austin Berger, junior, University of Central Florida, awarded a total of $2,000 from BERKEL

Luciano Campos, graduate student, Virginia Tech, awarded a total of $2,000 from GENERAL

Xiaomin Chen, graduate student, Virginia Tech, awarded a total of $4,000 from GENERAL

Yelena Cherubin-Lambert, junior, Howard University, awarded a total of $2,000 from BERKEL

Harvey Chu, senior, University of Hawaii at Manoa, awarded a total of $2,000 from BERKEL

Suvechha Dhakal, graduate student, Southern Illinois University, awarded a total of $2,000 from GENERAL

Ali Doostvandi, Ph.D. student, Texas A&M University, awarded a total of $5,000 from WYSOCKEY

Melinda Eason, Ph.D. student, Villanova University, awarded a total of $2,500 from GULARTE

Emily Fasig, sophomore, University of Delaware, awarded a total of $2,000 from BERKEL

Abdulsalam Kalonji, senior, Howard University, awarded a total of $2,000 from BERKEL

Tyler Kleinsasser, graduate student, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, awarded a total of $5,000 from BAKER

Jordan Launstein, junior, Iowa State University, awarded a total of $2,000 from BERKEL

Lucas Liberatore, sophomore, Virginia Military Institute, awarded a total of $5,000 from WYSOCKEY

Amber Lyons, graduate student, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, awarded a total of $5,000 from WYSOCKEY

Faith Macchione, junior, Stevens Institute of Technology, awarded a total of $2,000 from BERKEL

Kiarash Jafarzadeh Marandi, Ph.D. student, University of Louisville, awarded a total of $2,000 from GENERAL

Kiley McNeill, junior, Rochester Institute of Technology, awarded a total of $3,000 from BERKEL

Guadalupe Mendoza, senior, Texas Tech University, awarded a total of $2,000 from BERKEL

Angela Mink, Ph.D. student, University of Colorado Boulder, awarded a total of $1,000 from KULHAWY and a total of $1,000 from GENERAL

Sydane Morrison, graduate student, Lehigh University, awarded a total of $2,500 from GULARTE

Cannon Moser, junior, University of Toledo, awarded a total of $2,000 from BERKEL

Fereydoun Najafian Jazi, Ph.D. student, University of Louisville, awarded a total of $5,000 from O’MALLEY

Michael Odelola, Ph.D. student, Florida International University, awarded a total of $5,000 from O’MALLEY

Edgar Ortega, Ph.D. student, University of Arkansas, awarded a total of $3,000 from TERRACON

Graham Richard, sophomore, Kent State University, awarded a total of $2,000 from BERKEL

Rupsa Roy, Ph.D. student, Iowa State University, awarded a total of $4,000 from GENERAL

Nicklas Schmidt-Bailey, senior, Seattle University, awarded a total of $2,000 from BERKEL

Jenna Stein, graduate student, University of Colorado Boulder, awarded a total of $3,000 from GENERAL

Sean Waters, junior, Illinois Institute of Technology, awarded a total of $3,000 from BERKEL

Yonacary Wingard, senior, Florida International University, awarded a total of $5,000 from BERKEL

Keyur Vanani, graduate student, Stevens Institute of Technology, awarded a total of $2,000 from GENERAL

Juan Zamora, Ph.D. student, Drexel University, awarded a total of $2,000 from GENERAL

Additional Scholarships

In addition to At Large scholarships, 10 students received awards from school-specific scholarship funds.

Langan Legacy Dennis J. Leary Memorial Scholarship ($6,250)

Aaron Perez Araya, senior, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Larry P. Rayburn University of Cincinnati Civil Engineering Scholarship ($2,500 each)

Pierson Kovick, first-year student

Colin Mansell, first-year student

Noah Recker, first-year student

Austin Reynolds, first-year student

Menard Carnegie Mellon University Scholarship ($5,000 each)

Gibrilla Kamara, senior

Carlyle Najarian, junior

Michael L. Condon Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund ($4,000 each)

Sepehr Akhtarshenas, Ph.D. candidate, Virginia Tech

Zachary Clark, senior, Montana Tech

Jason Frame, senior, California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo

Goble Rausche Likins Scholarship Fund ($5,000 each)

Tyler Fogarty, junior, Rochester Institute of Technology

Matthew Slater, junior, University of Toledo

To donate to these and other scholarship funds, visit www.trust.dfi.org.