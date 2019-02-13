DFI Forms New International Grouting Technical Committee

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) announced the formation of its 25th technical committee —the DFI International Grouting Committee.

The committee was formed following ongoing discussions and clarifications on the sometimes controversial differences in the international grouting industry. The primary initiative of the committee is to prepare general guidelines and specific documents summarizing the different international approaches and procedures existing in the industry. In addition, the committee plans to review and summarize existing documents and specifications used in the worldwide grouting industry. The committee plans to involve representatives of the entire Geo-Foundation industry including owners, engineers, contractors, manufacturers and academics, and is committed to communicate and cooperate with other existing grouting committees or groups.

The first chair of the new DFI International Grouting Committee is Paolo Gazzarrini, P.Eng., D.GE, of Sea To Sky Geotech, an independent specialty foundation consultant based in Vancouver, B.C. Gazzarrini has more than 35 years of experience in specialty geotechnical contracting and engineering. He has been involved in grouting foundation works for major hydroelectric projects all over the world, with experience in foundation techniques, tunneling, tunneling consolidation, diaphragm walls, anchoring, rock/soil grouting and jet-grouting.

Gazzarrini received his master’s degree in civil engineering at the Milan Polytechnic, Italy. He is a member of DFI, ASCE-GI, ASDSO, USSD, ASTM and Canadian geotechnical organizations, and is past chair of ASCE- Geo Institute Grouting Committee. He participates as an educator at the University of Texas at Austin and at the university’s annual Grouting Fundamentals and Current Practice course. He also lectures at the University of British Columbia on the topic soil/rock improvement. In addition, he is editor of the Grout Line.

