The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) is hosting its 44th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations, October 15-18, 2019, in Chicago.

The 2019 conference serves a call to action to develop forward-thinking plans in deep foundation and geotechnical engineering and construction through technical presentations and panel discussions. The 2019 Annual Conference provides an international forum for a wide range of geo-professionals to present, discuss and debate all aspects of how we build on our current success to create and maintain a better tomorrow for future generations.

In addition to the technical program, the conference includes keynote lectures; the Hal Hunt Lecture on Communications; Expo Sessions presented by DFI’s Manufacturers, Suppliers and Service Providers Committee; a Student Activities Program; the Awards Banquet including the presentation of the DFI Legends Awards; networking opportunities; and 140+ exhibits featuring innovative products and services.

The event is expected to draw more than 1,000 engineers, contractors, government agency representatives, suppliers, manufacturers and academics involved in the deep foundations industry from around the world to share experiences, exchange ideas and learn about the current state of the practice.

The conference chair is Dhooli Raj, P.E., project manager at Collins Engineer. The conference program co-chairs are Ray Franz, P.E., D.GE, vice-president of Hayward Baker, and Cassandra J. Rutherford, Ph.D., P.E., assistant professor in the department of civil, construction and environmental engineering at Iowa State University.

Early registration opens on Jan. 16.

RELATED: Dates Set for the 26th Annual Microtunneling Short Course in 2019