DFI Presents Shotcrete Short Course

The Deep Foundations Institute’s Tunneling and Underground Committee is hosting a Shotcrete Short Course Sept. 9-11 in Idaho Springs, Colorado.

This 2.5-day course covers engineering, mix designs, materials, equipment, ACI Codes and specifications, construction, inspection, QA/QC, and field demonstrations used for civil and geotechnical, underground construction, shaft/tunnel, and mining projects. Course attendees also interested in obtaining EFNARC Nozzleman Certification can register separately for the certification program.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The course is intended for industry professionals including owners, planners, designers, contractors, consultants, and suppliers involved in the design, planning and construction of civil and geotechnical engineering, underground tunneling and mining projects.

Field demonstrations provide participants with opportunities to view: Types of Equipment; Batching and Mixing; Dry and Wet Shotcrete Applications; Vertical and Overhead Spraying; and Robotic Arm Spraying.

The course will be presented at the historic ARGO Mill site, located off I-70, approximately one hour from Denver International Airport.

DFI provides a general PDH certificate upon successful completion of this course. Course directors are Dr. Raymond Henn, RW Henn LLC, and Daniel Millette, Maclean Engineering.