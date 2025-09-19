DFI Educational Trust Awards Women in Deep Foundations Professional Development Grants

By TBM Staff

The DFI Educational Trust has awarded 11 Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) Professional Development Grants of $1,750 each to women working in the deep foundations industry. The recipients are invited to attend the DFI 50th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct. 20–23. The grant includes complimentary conference registration and covers related expenses for attending the conference.

The grants are being presented during the conference at the DFI Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) Committee networking reception on Monday, Oct. 20, which raises money to support these grants.

The recipients are:

Sara Amoroso, Ph.D., assistant professor, University of Chieti-Pescara, Italy

Lauren Augustin, E.I.T., Isherwood Geostructural Engineers

Chelsey Brummer, P.E., assistant foundation engineer, Minnesota Department of Transportation

Yamini Grover, E.I.T, senior staff engineer, Fugro USA Land

Sharon Hartley, P.E., senior engineer, GeoStructures

Libby Hayden, R&D engineer, Schnabel

Yuqi Mi, Ph.D. student, Georgia Institute of Technology

Marjan Shahrokh, Ph.D., P.E., geostructural engineer, Keller

Margarita Restrepo, P.E., senior geotechnical engineer, Shannon & Wilson

Aidy Ung, E.I.T, staff geotechnical engineer, Haley & Aldrich

Kalaiarasi Vembu, Ph.D., P.E., supervising engineer, Fugro USA Marine

This year’s grants are completely funded thanks to the following corporate sponsors: Bauer Foundation and Bauer Foundations Canada, Berkel & Company Contractors, Equipment Corporation America, Green Infrastructure Partners, Malcolm Drilling, Nicholson Construction, Nucor Skyline, Pile Dynamics Inc., Tarra Engineering and Structural Consultants, TEI Rock Drills, and Universal Engineering Sciences. Companies are invited to sponsor future recipients by donating $1,750 or more towards next year’s grants and be recognized as supporters in published articles as well as during the reception during the award presentations.

The WiDF Committee is comprised of women and men who are advocates for retaining women in the deep foundations industry. The goal of the committee is to foster greater success and interest of professional women in the industry by promoting networking events, endorsing outreach and building mentoring relationships.