Extended North Tunnel Flood Mitigation Project Receives $18.2 Million in State Funding

By TBM Staff

Eillicott City, Maryland, Extended North Tunnel (Photo: Howard County).



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and the Board of Public Works on Oct. 22 advanced $18.2 million in funding for the Extended North Tunnel flood mitigation project in Howard County and nearly $5 million for water infrastructure projects in Calvert, Cecil, Talbot, and Kent counties. The projects will create hundreds of construction jobs and help communities prevent disasters like the 2016 flood in Ellicott City, which cost 151 jobs and upwards of $67 million in economic losses.

“While Washington cancels grants that make communities safer and more resilient, Maryland is stepping up,” said Gov. Moore. “This funding is about fortifying our state’s water infrastructure by delivering strategic investments. And through this work, we will protect our communities and save lives.”

The funding advanced by the board includes a $17.2 million loan and $1 million grant for the construction of the mile-long tunnel, which will divert up to 26,000 gallons per second of stormwater away from historic Ellicott City. The loan is sourced from the Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund, and follows the closure of a $23.5 million loan approved last year. Additionally, the governor in June announced $10 million in funding through the Resilient Maryland Loan Fund to further advance Ellicott City’s flood mitigations efforts.

“Nobody wants to see another catastrophic flooding event in Ellicott City that devastated so many businesses and disrupted so many lives,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “This tunnel, along with other key initiatives under Howard County’s Ellicott City Safe and Sound program, helps fortify infrastructure and build stronger communities.”

“The Ellicott City North Tunnel is the single largest public works project in Howard County’s history. This critical infrastructure is the keystone of our comprehensive EC Safe and Sound plan,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “With pivotal support from our partners in Annapolis, including Governor Moore, Senator Hester, and Delegate Watson, we have moved this project from vision to reality. Together, we will ensure Ellicott City is a model of climate resilience for our entire nation.”

