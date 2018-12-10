Dragados USA was identified as the apparent low bidder for the Joint Water Pollution Control Plant Effuent Outfall Tunnel for County Sanitation District No. 2 of Los Angeles County. Bids were submitted in October with final award scheduled for Dec. 12.

Dragados USA submitted a bid of $630,500,000, just under FCC Southland Mole JV’s bid of $630,860,959. Other bids included Lane Obayashi JV ($653,000,000), Skanska Kenny JV ($655,997,000) and Frontier-Kemper Michels JV ($665,700,000).

The project consists of constructing approximately 7 miles of 18-ft internal diameter precast concrete segmental lining tunnel from a single heading with a pressurized face TBM and all appurtenant work. The project will be located within Los Angeles County, California.

