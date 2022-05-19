ECA Expands into Western Canada

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA), leading distributor of specialty foundation equipment, has been awarded the sales territory of Western Canada by BAUER Maschinen and BAUER Equipment America. The official announcement was made at the company’s annual sales meeting in Florida in January.

Foundation contractors in Western Canada can expect the same wide range of equipment, services, and parts ECA and ECA Canada offer in the Eastern United States and Canada. President/CEO Roy Kern says, “We’re very excited about expanding our operations into Western Canada! We’ll be locally supplying and stocking a full complement of BAUER products and accessories including BG drilling rigs, RTG piling equipment, KLEMM small diameter drills, BAUER MAT/Obermann slurry handling, mixing, and pumping equipment, MC duty-cycle cranes, and cutters.”

ECA has been serving Eastern Canada as ECA Canada Company since 1999 through its Uxbridge, Ontario headquarters. As one of the largest BAUER distributors in the world, this was a natural progression for BAUER to grow its presence in the western provinces of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.

ECA is planning to open a full-service facility in the Vancouver area with sales, parts, and service for all product lines. While existing employees will have an opportunity relocate, ECA is poised to hire several local people to staff the new branch.

“ECA has a long history of providing excellent service; the most technologically advanced and robust equipment and accessories; large parts inventories; well trained, knowledgeable and courteous staff; and extensive project application expertise,” says Kern. “We now look forward to providing that same focus and energy to assist Western Canadian contractors in the efficient and profitable installation of foundations, shoring, and ground improvement.”

ECA has been a leading supplier of foundation construction equipment for more than a century. We are the exclusive distributor for BAUER Drilling Rigs, KLEMM Anchor and Micropile Drilling Rigs, RTG Piling Rigs, and BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems. We also distribute HPSI Vibratory Pile Hammers, WORD International Drill Attachments, Dawson Construction Products, ALLU Ground Improvement Equipment, Pile Master Air Hammers, DIGGA Dangle Drills, Olin Concrete Pumps, and KB International synthetic polymer slurry. ECA offers sales, rentals, service, and parts from nine facilities throughout the Eastern U.S. and Canada. Visit ecanet.com for the latest information on our ever-improving specialty foundation equipment solutions.