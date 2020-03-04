ECA to Bring Obermann Products to American, Canadian Markets

ECA will bring a new dimension to its world-class BAUER line following the integration of Mühlhäuser-Obermann GmbH into BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems in November 2019. Operating under the name Obermann MAT, the company brings all products and employees under the umbrella of The BAUER Group.

Obermann has established a global leadership position in injection pumps, mixers, and jet grouting pumps since being founded in 1974. This integration allows ECA to bring an even wider range of mixing and injection technology to complement its existing line of mixing and separation technology from BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“ECA sees huge potential for the BAUER MAT line in the North American foundation construction markets,” says Vice President – Sales and Marketing Jeff Harmston. “The Obermann acquisition allows us to bring greater value to our BAUER customers, and also to potentially open up new market segments.”

ECA has been a leading supplier of foundation construction equipment in the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada for more than a century. It is the exclusive distributor for BAUER Drills, KLEMM Anchor and Micropile Drills, RTG Piling Rigs, BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems, Pileco Diesel Pile Hammers, HPSI Vibratory Pile Hammers, WORD International Drill Attachments, Dawson Construction Products, ALLU Ground Improvement Equipment, Pile Master Air Hammers, and DIGGA Dangle Drills. ECA offers sales, rentals, service, and parts from nine facilities throughout the Eastern U.S. and Eastern Canadian Provinces.

RELATED: ECA Deepens Its Commitment to Drill Rig Safety and Training