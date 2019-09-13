Eight Teams Compete for Alexandria (VA) Tunnel Design-Build Project

As part of its plan to reduce combined sewer overflows, Alexandria (VA) Renew Enterprises (AlexRenew) is in the process of procuring a storage and conveyance tunnel. The largest component of the RiverRenew program, the tunnel will be approximately 11,500 lf and 12-ft in diameter.

On Aug. 20, eight teams submitted Statements of Qualifications in response to a Request for Qualifications for the design-build construction contract, according to riverrenew.com. Teams submitting SOQs were:

/**** Advertisement ****/

Archer Western Construction LLC, VINCI Construction LLC, BESSAC Inc. JV (Designer: AECOM Technical Services Inc.)

Clark Construction Group LLC, Guy F. Atkinson Construction LLC, Michels Corp. (Designer: COWI North America Inc., Arcadis U.S. Inc.)

Dragados USA Inc./ Halmar International LLC JV (Designer: Mott MacDonald LLC)

Kenny Construction Co., Ulliman Schutte (Designer: Parsons Corp.)

Kiewit Infrastructure Co., McNally Tunneling Corp. JV (Designer: McMillen Jacobs Associates, Wade Trim)

The Lane Construction Corp. (Designer: Brierley Associates)

Obayashi Corp., Jay Dee Contractors Inc. JV (Designer: Hatch Associates Consultants Inc., Freese and Nichols, Schnabel-SWS)

Traylor Bros. Inc., J. F. Shea Construction Inc. JV, Corman Kokosing (Jacobs Engineering Group)

The Tunnel System has an estimated construction cost of $293 million and capital cost of $345 million. The schedule stipulated by a 2017 Virginia State Law requires that the Tunnel System and other controls to be in place by July 1, 2025. The schedule shows an RFP being issued in early 2020 with construction starting in early 2021.

AlexRenew plans to issue a Request for Proposals in November 2019 for Tunnel System Resident Engineering & Inspection.

RELATED: Alexandria (Va.) Renew Enterprises Advancing Its Tunnel System Project