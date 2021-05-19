Epiroc and Fordia form Exploration Competency Center in the U.S.

To improve the customer experience for the U.S. exploration market, Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, and Fordia Powered by Epiroc, a manufacturer of exploration drilling tools for mineral exploration, introduce an Exploration Competency Center that will be based in Elko, Nevada, and operated by Fordia.

The new organization will provide more flexibility and customer focus over the entire sales and service process, with the highest level of customer assistance to U.S. exploration customers. Customers can expect a one-stop exploration solution for all products, parts and aftermarket service needs with greater efficiency and shorter lead times.

By bringing all exploration products and applications together, Epiroc and Fordia Powered by Epiroc are wholly focused on the exploration sector with the clear intention to prioritize the level of service to customers. Exploration customers will be able to place a single order for Epiroc exploration rigs, diamond tools, In the Hole tools and any Christensen, Diamec or Explorac machines, parts and service.

“We recognized an opportunity to integrate exploration products and applications while continuing to focus on developing a customer-centric experience,” said Ron Hankins, business line manager, Surface division. “This is part of our One Exploration strategy. Through one centralized hub, we are able to provide responsive support and solutions to our exploration customers in a more sustainable way.”

Epiroc and Fordia Powered by Epiroc are dedicating an Elko, Nevada-based team to be fully focused on the exploration sector with the clear intention to prioritize the level of service. The Exploration Competency Center opened May 3, 2021. The opening of the center supports the Epiroc objective to be a stronger partner for customers in infrastructure and mining industries and will bring even greater focus on productivity, efficiency and expertise.

For more information, visit the Epiroc website.