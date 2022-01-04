Epiroc Announces New Dealer Partnership

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has announced a new partnership with Allied Pedestal Boom Systems to provide sales and service to customers.

As part of the new dealer partnership, Ohio-based Allied Pedestal Boom Systems (PBS) will package boom systems with an Epiroc hydraulic breaker for U.S. quarry and mining customers. Allied PBS manufactures mobile, portable, and stationary boom systems for mines, quarries and industrial sites.

“We are proud to partner with Allied PBS to provide quarry customers with a boom-breaker pairing of the highest caliber. Their extensive experience in boom manufacturing and dedication to customers will help us grow current relationships and form new ones,” said Dana Creekmore, Key Account Manager for Construction and Aggregates. “Epiroc has continually invested in the quarry market and through this partnership with Allied PBS we are providing our customers an unparalleled value.”

The partnership between Allied PBS and Epiroc to package pedestal boom systems and Epiroc hydraulic breakers for customer’s crushing operations ensures proper installation by accurately selecting the correct size breaker and boom for each specific application.

Epiroc offers an extensive range of lightweight and heavy-duty hydraulic breakers designed for high durability and suitable for a wide range of applications. The breaker range of SB52 to SB1102 and EC40 to EC180 are suitable for all quarries and mines where secondary reduction is needed for crushing applications. Epiroc breakers assist crushers to meet their rated capacity and provide a safer means of clearing blockages caused by oversized boulders.

“Allied PBS strives to find innovative solutions to support safety, productivity and reliability with our pedestal boom systems. Our systems are at work on mobile, portable, and stationary crushing plants in mines, quarries, and industrial sites throughout the world,” said Kevin Loomis, Regional Sales Director, Allied Pedestal Boom Systems. “We are excited to partner with Epiroc hydraulic breakers to leverage both company’s decades of experience and proven technology to create a productive and streamlined solution for customers.”

In addition to equipping its booms with Epiroc breakers, Allied PBS will also offer refurbishing services for Epiroc hydraulic breakers.

The dealer partnership with Allied PBS will bring the advantages of Epiroc’s hydraulic breakers closer to the customer base while at the same time enhancing customer support and service.