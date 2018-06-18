Epiroc Becomes Fully Independent Company

The shares of Epiroc AB, a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries, have started trading on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden. This marks the start of Epiroc as a fully independent company following its separation from the Atlas Copco Group.

“We are excited to begin our journey as an independent company,” said Turgay Ozan, President of Epiroc USA LLC, headquartered in Commerce City, Colorado. “We are proud of our long and productive heritage in the Atlas Copco Group. At the same time, we look forward to serving our customers in an even more focused way.”

Atlas Copco announced in January 2017 that the Group would split into two companies in 2018: Atlas Copco, focusing on industrial customers, and Epiroc, focusing on mining, infrastructure and natural resources customers. In the United States, Epiroc began operating as an independent business on Dec. 1, 2017. The Annual General Meeting of Atlas Copco AB decided on April 24, 2018, to distribute all shares of Epiroc AB to the shareholders of Atlas Copco AB.

Epiroc serves customers in the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries in more than 150 countries. With cutting-edge technology, the company develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables.

As a leading productivity partner, Epiroc focuses on providing solutions that enhance productivity, safety, and cost efficiency for its customers. For instance, the company is advancing the drive toward fossil-free mines with its growing fleet of battery-operated mining vehicles, and it is at the forefront of automation solutions for the industry.

