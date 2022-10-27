Epiroc to Acquire U.S. Manufacturer of Excavator Attachments

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has agreed to acquire the business of Wain-Roy, a U.S. manufacturer of excavator attachments for the construction industry.

The Wain-Roy business, with a manufacturing site in Kronenwetter, Wisconsin, United States, is part of Oregon Tool, Inc. The company’s customers are mainly in the United States. Wain-Roy has about 100 employees and annual revenues of about MSEK 200 ($18.4 million US).

“Wain-Roy is known for its high-quality products and competence,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO. “This acquisition will strengthen our presence in the North American construction market and increase our capacity for manufacturing advanced attachments in that region.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2022. The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.