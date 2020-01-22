Epiroc to Showcase Surface Drilling Automation at CONEXPO

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, will exhibit a variety of innovative and productive offerings for the first time in North America at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, March 10-14 in Las Vegas. In booth C20405, Epiroc will showcase new and updated products — including the automation-ready SmartROC D60 surface drill rig — to help customers increase productivity, safety, efficiency and sustainability.

“Since our spin-off from Atlas Copco in 2018, we’ve viewed ourselves as a dynamic startup with nearly 150 years of heritage,” said Jon Torpy, General Manager and President for Epiroc USA LLC. “We head to our first CONEXPO-CON/AGG as an experienced company committed to dri¬ving the future of intelligent infrastructure development, quarrying and mining. We’ll present selected 6th Sense solutions ranging from connected equipment to different levels of automation to digital fleet management, all to support our customers’ digitalization journey. We’re excited to connect with current and future construction partners to discuss how our team can support them in a sustainable, efficient and safe way.”

Following are some of the new and enhanced products Epiroc will highlight:

Automation-ready SmartROC D60 surface drill rig

The new Epiroc SmartROC D60 down-the-hole (DTH) surface drill rig for quarrying, mining and construction has been updated with Epiroc’s innovative automation-ready platform. The robust and dependable SmartROC D60 offers the intelligence and power to consistently and efficiently drill high-quality blast holes with accuracy and precision. It is loaded with smart features such as automated drilling and rod handling that increase safety, efficiency and consistency for a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Available with a shorter boom specially designed for efficient and demanding quarry work, the D60 can drill holes of 4.6 to 7 in. in diameter and to a maximum depth of 182 ft.

PowerROC D60 Tier 4 Final surface drill rig

The PowerROC D60 hydraulic down-the-hole (DTH) surface drill rig for mining and quarrying not only drills the largest holes in the PowerROC family, it is now equipped with an engine that meets Tier 4 Final emissions regulations to reduce its environmental footprint. The straightforward, robust rig can drill large holes ranging from 4.31 to 7 in. In addition, the 5+1 Rod Handling System makes it possible to drill holes down to a depth of 98.5 ft. Proven Epiroc technology also helps to ensure that holes are straight and high in quality.

DM30 II blasthole drill rig

Built off the same platform as the proven DM45 and DML blasthole drill rigs, the newly enhanced Epiroc DM30 II is suitable for a variety of multi-pass rotary and down-the-hole (DTH) drilling applications. The compact yet heavy-duty design of the DM30 II delivers powerful performance and easy transport between benches or even between properties. A crawler-mounted, hydraulic tophead-drive rig, the DM30 II can achieve a clean hole depth of 28 ft for single-pass applications and up to 148 ft for multi-pass applications with a starter rod under the rotary head. It also features a 30-ft drill pipe change and a four-rod carousel. The DM30 II is now designed to handle 4- to 6.5-in. drill pipes with a pulldown of up to 30,000 lbf and a hole diameter of 5.5 to 7.875 in.

My Epiroc fleet management solution

My Epiroc is a new digital fleet management solution available on web and mobile devices with attractive features for increasing fleet efficiency and safety. My Epiroc platform enables mining and infrastructure operations to optimize fleet performance — any device, any job role, any time. The solution for the future of fleet management will be demonstrated at the Epiroc booth.

TCO supervisory agreement

The TCO supervisory agreement is a common project between the customer and Epiroc to improve fleet maintenance and lower total cost of ownership. The initial focus is mapping of current parts consumption and performance to set the road map for improvement of running cost and total cost of ownership. The program involves reliability engineering to develop individual maintenance plans for improved machine performance and efficiency.

Robust hydraulic attachment tools

Epiroc will display a spectrum of models from its productive lineup of hydraulic attachments for demolition, recycling and rock excavation. These include concrete busters, bulk pulverizers, combi cutters, steel cutters, hydraulic breakers, breakers with integrated dust suppression, hydraulic compactors, drum cutters, and multi grapples. These models offer high efficiency, application and carrier flexibility, and longer service life.

Total drill solutions with rock drilling tools

Epiroc will exhibit rock drilling tools solutions perfect for integration with the FlexiROC T30 R, PowerROC D60 and SmartROC D60 drilling rigs on display at the show — highlighting Epiroc’s ability to deliver complete equipment solutions from the rig to the drill string.

