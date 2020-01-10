Epiroc Introduces Combi Cutter 1600 Hydraulic Attachment

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has introduced the Combi Cutter 1600 hydraulic attachment to the U.S. market. First unveiled at Bauma, the CC1600 model for carriers in the 13-23 ton (28,650- to 50,700-pound) class offers greater stability with considerably lower weight than previous versions, yet gives the same impressive performance with high crushing force and short cycle times that users expect from Epiroc cutters.

Like other models in the Epiroc Combi Cutter family, the Epiroc CC1600 offers lower cost of ownership and outstanding durability and reliability thanks to a number of enhanced design features. These include optimized jaw and main body design, the inverted design of the hydraulic cylinders, enhanced bearing protection, wider and more robust bearing points, and strong protection for the crushing teeth on the Universal versions.

The CC1600 has a stable cutter body that features two powerful hydraulic cylinders with integrated speed valves for shorter cycle times and, thus, lower fuel consumption. Fully protected by piston rod guards, the cylinders deliver virtually constant closing force, which remains high even when the jaws are almost closed. Two jaws moving independently eliminate displacement forces on the cutter and the carrier, ensuring controlled demolition of unstable concrete walls, regardless of which jaw attacks the material first. Optimal positioning and precise handling are ensured by 360-degree endless hydraulic rotation.

The Coupling and Positioning System, CAPS, makes it easy to switch jaw types on-site to suit the work in hand. The cutting blades of all versions are reversible and replaceable.

Two jaw versions are available for the CC1600: the Universal version (U) and the Steel cutting version (S). The U-version is ideal for light- to medium-duty building demolition and heavy-duty industrial demolition (heavily reinforced concrete). The S-version is specifically designed for cutting steel profiles in general steel structures. Both versions are efficient tools for secondary reduction and material separation.

“The CC1600 offers the dependability and flexibility to help our customers be more productive and profitable,” said Tom Schwind, Epiroc Vice President and Business Line Manager for Hydraulic Attachments Tools in North America.

