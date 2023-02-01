2023 George A. Fox Conference Posts Record Attendance

The UCA of SME hosted its annual one-day George A. Fox Conference Jan. 31 with a record turnout of more than 480 in attendance at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The keynote presentation was given by Prof. Arnold Dix, a professor of engineering, a scientist and a lawyer, who is the current president of the International Tunnelling Association. Dix discussed the sustainability and resiliency of tunnels, their role in our urban societies, and how we can promote investment in our underground infrastructure.

Other highlights of the conference included discussions of the Gateway Hudson Tunnel, Amtrak’s capital plans including the Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel, New York City’s 2nd Avenue Subway, and a panel discussion on workforce recruitment and sustainability. Projects discussed included the Pawtucket Tunnel (RI), RiverRenew (VA), Bay Park Conveyance (NY), Ellicott City North Tunnel (MD), and NYC DEP water tunnel shafts (NY).

The conference began in 2000 as a regional conference and featured George Fox, former president of Grow Tunneling, as the keynote speaker. When the event was held again in 2002, it was renamed the George A. Fox Conference in honor of Fox, who passed away in 2001. The Fox Conference is traditionally held in January the Tuesday before The Moles Awards dinner.

Victor Paterno, Project Executive Skanska USA, served as the chair of the 18-member program committee.