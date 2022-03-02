Frontier-Kemper Awarded Tunnel Contract for Eagle Mountain – Woodfibre Gas Pipeline Project

Tutor Perini Corp., a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced Feb. 28 that its subsidiary, Frontier-Kemper Constructors, has been awarded a contract valued at approximately CAD$341 million (USD$267 million) by FortisBC Energy Inc. for the tunnel component of the Eagle Mountain – Woodfibre Gas Pipeline project.

The project consists of using two tunnel boring machines to bore an approximately 9-km tunnel between the town of Squamish, British Columbia, Canada and the Woodfibre LNG industrial site, located southwest of downtown Squamish. The tunnel will play an important role in protecting sensitive ecosystems and wildlife within the Skwelwil’em Squamish Estuary by locating underground a 24-in. natural gas pipeline system that Frontier-Kemper will install as part of the project. The tunnel will measure 4 m in diameter and will run at depths of approximately 25 to 450 m below ground surface.

Pre-construction activities, including design, procurement and construction planning, are expected to commence in March 2022 with construction anticipated to begin in early 2023. Substantial completion is anticipated in 2025. The contract value will be included in the Company’s first-quarter 2022 backlog.

Source: Tutor Perini