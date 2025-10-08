Gall Zeidler Consultants Celebrates 25 Years with Australia Launch

By Contributing Author

Coinciding with its 25th anniversary, Gall Zeidler Consultants has announced a major milestone: the firm is open for business in Australia.

This move marks Gall Zeidler’s entry into the Australian market, where the firm sees immense potential and strong demand for tunnels and underground works. Australia’s rapid growth and key infrastructure projects—including new metro systems, road tunnels, and pumped hydro power storage projects—makes this the perfect time to establish a presence.

GZ brings its 25 years of global expertise in tunneling and geotechnical engineering to clients across Australia. The Australian office will be led by long-standing employee David Morgan (dmorgan@gzconsultants.com), who, alongside key staff in the UK and US offices, will provide project and office support.

“In the past decades, Australia has executed many fascinating underground projects, and it will realize many more such important underground schemes in future. We are thrilled to be able to offer our huge international experience for Australia’s compelling and challenging projects.” says Dr. Kurt Zeidler, Principal of GZ.

GZ looks forward to a successful future in Australia, building new connections and helping to shape the nation’s infrastructure.

To learn more about Gall Zeidler, visit gzconsultants.com.