Gateway Development Commission Authorizes Agreements with Amtrak, NJT As Hudson Tunnel Project Continues to Advance

By TBM Staff

The Gateway Development Commission (GDC) on Oct. 16 held a Board of Commissioners meeting at which the Board approved Supporting or Executing Partner (SEP) Agreements with both the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak) and the New Jersey Transit Corporation for construction on the Hudson Tunnel Project (HTP).

GDC’s SEP Agreement with Amtrak is for Package 2, which includes work on the tunnel and systems fit-out, while the agreement with New Jersey Transit concerns Package 3, which encompasses the tunnel’s New Jersey surface alignment.

The Board’s action comes on the heels of GDC’s SEP Agreement with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for services in support of the tunneling and heavy civil work of the HTP, as well as with Amtrak for the Hudson Yards Concrete Casing – Section 3.

With these four construction management agreements now in place, GDC has secured the organizational framework necessary to ensure each contract for the new tunnel is seamlessly executed.

In a joint statement, Alicia Glen, New York Commissioner and Co-Chair, Balpreet Grewal-Virk, New Jersey Commissioner and Co-Chair, and Tony Coscia, Amtrak Commissioner and Vice-Chair, said, “There is incredible momentum behind building this tunnel because there is urgent need for it. The millions of commuters who power our region and our nation can’t wait any longer. Initial construction is beginning in both New York and New Jersey, but we cannot miss a beat. With these SEP Agreements, GDC and our partners are ensuring this tunnel is built as rapidly as possible.”

The Board was also updated on the continued progress toward early construction work in New Jersey and New York. The Tonnelle Avenue Bridge and Utility Relocation Project, which will create a new roadway bridge located immediately above a future railroad right-of-way, received its “Notice to Proceed” last week. And construction preparation is advancing for the Hudson Yards Concrete Casing – Section 3, the essential rail right-of-way preservation project that will connect the new tunnel into New York Penn Station.

In addition to authorizing SEP Agreements with Amtrak and New Jersey Transit, the GDC Board passed a resolution authorizing GDC to adopt a Title VI and Nondiscrimination Program Plan, completing a critical federal civil rights requirement.

GDC has made significant additional progress in recent months to advance key elements of the Hudson Tunnel Project. Other major developments include the following: