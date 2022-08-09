Glenn, Brouwer Join McMillen Jacobs Associates

McMillen Jacobs Associates welcomes Raymond Glenn as Senior Associate | Pittsburgh Office Manager and April Brouwer as Lead Associate | Senior Marketing Manager.

“We are very excited to be expanding our team in Pittsburgh with the addition of Raymond and April,” said Kenneth Dombroski, Principal – Central Region Manager. “This growth allows us to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the region’s infrastructure market. Our world-renowned engineers provide practical, cost-effective and innovative solutions for difficult underground projects in water, wastewater, and transportation.”

Raymond Glenn has expertise in construction management and geotechnical investigations for private and public sector clients in Southwestern Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. Glenn’s experience includes residential, commercial and industrial construction management, geotechnical and environmental project management, tunneling, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management, wastewater management, and cost estimating. He has worked on a wide variety of projects including petrochemical facility design builds, NASA wind tunnel retrofits, hazardous waste programs, EPA Superfund Sites, mega earth work oversight, pipelines/horizontal directional drilling, TBM tunneling, deep mine stabilization, and geotechnical investigations.

Glenn has a bachelor’s degree in Geology and Earth Science from the Clarion University of Pennsylvania and is a Licensed Geologist in Pennsylvania. With over 20 years of practical experience in the construction and engineering consulting industry, he is a valuable addition to the McMillen Jacobs team.

April Brouwer is a seasoned marketer and business development professional with nine years of experience in Pittsburgh’s water, wastewater, and infrastructure space. She leads dynamic and high-performing teams, where creativity and diversity are valued.

Brouwer earned her master’s degree at the Graduate School for Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh and her bachelors in Sociology from the University of Dayton. With over 18 years of national and international experience and a deep understanding of the engineering consulting industry, McMillen Jacobs Associates is excited to add April Brouwer to our Pittsburgh team.