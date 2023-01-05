Golder Associates Rebranding as WSP

WSP, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has completed its rebrand of Golder Associates to WSP. As of Jan, 3, Golder will be identified solely under the WSP brand.

“Adopting a single brand completes the unification of Golder with WSP, leveraging the environmental leader’s stellar reputation and impactful history to strengthen WSP’s position in the environment marketplace,” said Lou Cornell, WSP USA president and CEO. “Our growth will accelerate as we build upon the significant joint project awards and collaborations that we have already achieved together across all business lines within WSP.”

On April 7, 2021, WSP acquired Golder, a global consulting firm with approximately 7,000 employees around the world and 60 years of experience in providing earth sciences and environmental consulting services.

The synergy of these two organizations has allowed WSP to offer broader solutions to clients such as project management/construction management, process design, and strategies for environmental, social and governance goals, in addition to full project lifecycle solutions for mining, industrial, and technology sector clients.

Together, the combined organization also has expanded its offering to oil and gas and power sector clients, including the full suite of engineering pipeline and transmission system design services. The integration has strengthened the firm’s ability to help energy clients meet their net zero emission goals, bringing full-service capabilities from environmental permitting through construction management and oversight and site restoration/redevelopment.

“Our combined organizations better leverage our capabilities, reputation and geographic presence across our national, state and local client base, expanding our offerings across all end markets,” said Joseph J. Sczurko, Jr., president of Earth and Environment (E&E) at WSP USA. “Client challenges today are complex and multi-disciplinary. We are bringing our clients value and differentiated solutions by collaborating and leveraging all of what WSP can do.”

Since its acquisition of Golder Associates, WSP has been able to capitalize on accelerating environmental, social and governance (ESG) trends and achieve outstanding strategic growth to meet the growing demand for environmental services and sustainable infrastructure development.

“The acquisition of Golder kicked off tremendous growth for our E&E business globally,” Cornell said. “Taken together with our recent acquisition of the Environment and Infrastructure business of John Wood Group plc, and previous acquisitions in the environmental sector, we have grown to 5,500 E&E staff in the U.S. since 2019, creating nationwide leadership and scale. The rebrand of Golder is an exciting next step in the creation of our industry-leading environmental practice.”

Golder-WSP projects over the past year have included the design and maintenance of a solar habitat in western Michigan, technology research and development to eliminate per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and innovations in super-oxygenated water to solve for contaminated groundwater remediation.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our clients and making a critical difference in the communities where we work,” said Tom Logan, WSP global director of Earth & Environment integration, who served as Golder president and COO. “Not only have we been able to continue our contributions to environmental projects where Golder established its reputation, but we are also able to bring that expertise to all WSP services to improve their capabilities and ESG capacity in transportation, buildings, energy and advisory projects.”

In addition to a greater pool of resources that enable a broader reach across markets and geographies, the rapid growth of WSP’s E&E business directly benefits clients through an ever-expanding suite of services and capabilities. The firm’s multidisciplinary environmental experts provide practical strategies to study, protect, enhance and restore the natural environment; facilitate responsible development and project approvals; mitigate risk, and manage and reduce impacts; and maximize opportunities related to health and safety, sustainability, climate change, energy and the environment.

