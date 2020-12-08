Golder Announces Entering into Arrangement Agreement with WSP Global Inc.

Golder Associates Corp.’s parent company, Enterra Holdings Ltd., announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of WSP Global Inc., pursuant to which WSP will acquire Golder by way of a plan of arrangement under the Companies Act (Nova Scotia) for aggregate consideration of $1.14 Billion (USD).

/**** Advertisement ****/

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to obtaining the final approval of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, the approval of the Golder shareholders, certain regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

The transaction must be approved by the shareholders at a meeting duly called for such purpose, which is expected to be held on Jan. 13, 2021. The requisite approval will be the affirmative vote at the meeting of not less than three-fourths of the votes cast by all shareholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting.

RELATED: Golder Celebrates the Opening of Sydney’s WestConnex M8