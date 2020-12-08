 
To better serve our many subscribers that are working from home during this time, we are offering digital issues of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.  Please subscribe below to ensure delivery of future digital editions. Thank you and be well.
Tunnel Business Magazine
You are at:»»Golder Announces Entering into Arrangement Agreement with WSP Global Inc.

Golder Announces Entering into Arrangement Agreement with WSP Global Inc.

0
By on News

Golder Associates Corp.’s parent company, Enterra Holdings Ltd., announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of WSP Global Inc., pursuant to which WSP will acquire Golder by way of a plan of arrangement under the Companies Act (Nova Scotia) for aggregate consideration of $1.14 Billion (USD).

/**** Advertisement ****/

WSPThe transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to obtaining the final approval of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, the approval of the Golder shareholders, certain regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

The transaction must be approved by the shareholders at a meeting duly called for such purpose, which is expected to be held on Jan. 13, 2021. The requisite approval will be the affirmative vote at the meeting of not less than three-fourths of the votes cast by all shareholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting.

RELATED: Golder Celebrates the Opening of Sydney’s WestConnex M8

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.