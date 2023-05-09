Calgary Green Line LRT Names Development Partner

Following a successful procurement, the Green Line Board has approved the Development Phase Agreement and selected Bow Transit Connectors (BTC) as Green Line’s Development Partner. BTC brings together Barnard Constructors of Canada, LP, Flatiron Constructors Canada Ltd, and WSP Canada Inc, along with their financial advisor EllisDon Capital Inc. Collectively they will bring shared expertise in underground, above-ground structures, and LRT design and construction to deliver Phase 1 of the Green Line LRT Project.

“The selection of our Development Partner and launch of the Development Phase is an important milestone as we move forward with BTC to design, build and finance the Green Line LRT. The Green Line Board has confidence in BTC and their ability to work collaboratively as we collectively ensure we balance costs and risks with the long-term city shaping benefits of Green Line,” said Don Fairbairn, Chair, Green Line Board.

This announcement launches the Development Phase, that will allow for collaboration, design progression, and agreement on project costs, risks, and overall schedule between Green Line and BTC, before signing a Project Agreement. As part of negotiations, Green Line agreed to extend the Development Phase from approximately 12 months to 16 months to allow for greater design progression and cost certainty. The Implementation Phase remains on track to begin in 2024.

The Green Line remains a project for Calgarians, built by Calgarians. In addition to the lead construction and design team, BTC are proposing their subconsultants, which, to date, include: Delve Underground, Platinum Engineering Ltd, Egis, IBI, GEC Architecture and Architecture 49. As additional agreements are finalized with the local contracting community, Green Line will share updates about the teams who will work with us through both the Development and Implementation Phases.

“As part of the Bow Transit Connectors team, we look forward to bringing our expertise in delivering large scale transportation projects to the Green Line LRT Project. We are proud to share the trust of the City of Calgary as we significantly improve mobility for Calgarians,” said Ken Tanner, VP of Operations for Flatiron Constructors.

“This is a crucial project for Calgary’s future. As a partner of Bow Transit Connectors, we will work collaboratively with the City of Calgary and local communities to deliver this exciting and important city-shaping project,” said Dan Schall, VP at Barnard Construction Company.

At 18 km, Phase 1 is the longest LRT project and largest infrastructure investment in Calgary’s history, creating almost 20,000 jobs throughout construction, $2.2B in long-term city-shaping benefits and more than $6B in property value uplift by 2040.

For more information on the Development Phase and current Green Line construction, please visit Development Phase | Green Line LRT.