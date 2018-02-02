GZA Acquires Melick-Tully and Associates

GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc. (GZA), a nationally recognized leading environmental and geotechnical consulting firm, announced on Jan. 25 the acquisition of Melick-Tully and Associates, P.C. (MTA), a New Jersey-based multi-disciplinary firm providing comprehensive geotechnical, environmental and geologic services to leading builders and developers in the northeast. The acquisition strengthens GZA’s position as a provider of geotechnical services in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic.

For more than 40 years MTA has been recognized for providing geotechnical and environmental engineering services ranging from due diligence evaluation, site feasibility studies, subsurface investigations, and construction observation services to a wide range of clients. Operating as a division of GZA, MTA will maintain its current leadership, as well as its office in New Jersey. The team will continue providing consulting services to all sectors of the commercial, industrial, retail and residential markets, with added services now available to these clients as a result of GZA’s comprehensive practice areas.

“We are very pleased that MTA will be joining the GZA team,” said Bill Hadge, CEO of GZA. “We’re now able to expand our core service lines in geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management in the commercial real estate sector in one of the strongest economic regions in the country, the metropolitan New York area.”

Adds Gene Gallagher, President of MTA, “Joining a dynamic company like GZA gives us the opportunity and expertise to expand and diversify our services to all of our clients in New Jersey as well as our other markets. We see this as a tremendous win-win for both MTA clients and the GZA/MTA team.”

