Hampton Roads Connector Partners Earns VDOT Award

Hampton Roads Connector Partners (HRCP), the prime contractor on the $3.8 billion Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project, was named “Prime Contractor of the Year” at the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 2021 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Symposium, a signature event sponsored annually by VDOT’s Civil Rights Division.

HRCP received the award primarily because of its early accomplishments toward achieving the HRBT Expansion Project’s small business participation goals of 12% DBE and 20% Small, Women and Minority (SWaM) businesses. Specifically, in just the first two years of the multiyear project, HRCP has already awarded 241 DBE and SWaM agreements valued at over $320 million to Virginia-certified DBE and SWaM businesses.

“HRCP thanks the VDOT Civil Rights Division for the prestigious Prime Contractor of the Year award. We are grateful for the incredible partnership and collaboration we have with VDOT, particularly Ms. Sandra Norman, the Civil Rights Division Administrator, and Ms. Queen Crittendon, the Hampton Roads District Civil Rights Manager,” says Juan Miguel Perez, HRCP’s Project Executive.

“The HRBT Expansion Project is proud to include Virginia’s disadvantaged businesses in the exciting work that we do,” says Jim Utterback, VDOT’s HRBT Expansion Project Director. “Disadvantaged business inclusion is an important part of our project’s culture and to the communities this project serves.”

Hampton Roads Connector Partners (HRCP), a construction joint venture comprised of Dragados, VINCI Construction, Flatiron Constructors, and Dodin Campenon Bernard, is the Design-Build Contractor for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project – the largest transportation infrastructure project in Virginia’s history.

