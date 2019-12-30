Hatch Appoints Del Nero as Regional Director for Tunnels

Hatch is pleased to welcome Don Del Nero as Director of Tunnels for the United States. In this new role, Del Nero will lead Hatch’s underground infrastructure programs for clients’ transportation, water, wastewater, and stormwater facilities, while connecting with the company’s global engineering capability to deliver practical solutions that are safe, innovative, and sustainable.

Del Nero brings over 30 years of experience to this role, including over 100 miles of tunneling and trenchless underground project experience. He is an accomplished author, presenter, and instructor with over 40 papers and presentations covering some of the tunnel industry’s most complex issues, such as means and methods selection and associated responsibility, TBM specifications, soil and rock abrasivity, and mining in gravel, cobbles, and boulders.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“We are very excited about this new role, Don’s contagious personality, and his unusually diverse set of talents,” said Gary Kramer, Hatch’s Global Tunnel Director. “Don brings his proven and diverse expertise in the field of underground infrastructure to the Hatch team and our clients. His knowledge and understanding of the complex issues of the tunneling industry and encouragement of tunneling professionals to tackle tough challenges perfectly aligns with Hatch’s culture and commitment to engaging great people who make a difference.”

“I’m very pleased to be joining Hatch—a company not only known for its technical acumen, but also its unwavering commitment to safety, innovation, and community. I look forward to growing Hatch’s tunneling team while delivering world class underground infrastructure projects across the region,” said Del Nero.

Del Nero holds a minor in geology, a BS in Civil Engineering and a MS in Geotechnical Engineering. He will be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

RELATED: Hatch Selected as Design Consultant for Brisbane’s Cross River Project