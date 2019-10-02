Hatch Selected as Design Consultant for Brisbane’s Cross River Project

Hatch has been announced as a primary design consultant to the Design and Construct subcontractor for the delivery of the Tunnel, Stations and Development (TSD) Public Private Partnership package of Queensland’s Cross River Rail project.

Cross River Rail (CRR) is a landmark infrastructure project featuring Brisbane’s first underground rail line. Cross River Rail will unlock the bottleneck currently at the core of the city’s transport network by allowing more trains to run more often and to enable a turn-up-and-go transport system for the whole of South East Queensland. Each new high-capacity station on Cross River Rail will generate opportunities for urban renewal, economic development and revitalization of inner-city precincts, contributing to Brisbane’s evolution as a world-class city.

Bringing both global and local expertise to the project, Hatch’s role is to deliver the civil design for the station precincts, the rail alignment and permanent way design― both surface and in tunnel― as well as other services including pedestrian modelling at the stations and providing durability requirements for the whole Tunnel, Stations and Development design team. During design, Hatch will focus on managing key technical risks to maintain the design and construction program, meeting the construction budget and provide constructable solutions by working closely with the CPB-led Design and Construct contractor and the other members the design team.

“We are very excited to be part of this dynamic team delivering cutting edge technical excellence for the Cross River Rail project and are committed to providing solutions for the toughest challenges to create positive change for our clients and communities,” said David Moran, Hatch’s Managing Director Infrastructure Australia.