Hatch, Australia-based Lindsay Dynan Discuss Integration

Hatch and Lindsay Dynan confirm that they are in the final stages of negotiating an integration of the two firms. Through ongoing productive discussions, both organizations agree that they are closely aligned with similar long-term goals and a desire to help their collective clients solve their toughest challenges.

Hatch’s deep international and Australian expertise combined with Lindsay Dynan’s expertise and strong national reputation, will allow the firm to deliver on a broader range of services and projects in NSW and Australia.

The combination of Hatch and Lindsay Dynan will immediately expand both firms’ Australian capabilities and provide a breadth of capabilities in transit, rail, aviation, ports & terminals, and urban solutions to take on broader and larger engagements. Lindsay Dynan’s clients will gain access to an integrated multi-disciplinary service from planning through to design, engineering, implementation, and maintenance with large scale global experience not only in the transport and infrastructure sector but also expertise in metals and energy.

The integration continues Hatch’s expansion to build an organization able to bring value-adding professional services to the global infrastructure market. The companies will make a formal announcement shortly after they conclude the final arrangements.